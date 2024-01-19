FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $254.24 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $288.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.46.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

