FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Amgen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

