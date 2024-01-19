FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $304.49 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $311.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its 200 day moving average is $265.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

