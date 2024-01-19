FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,871 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $198.35 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.53.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

