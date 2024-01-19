FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,892 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $264.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.43. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

