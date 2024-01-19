FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 33,316 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.