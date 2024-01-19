FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,207 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.59 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

