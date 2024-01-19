FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after purchasing an additional 321,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $463.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

