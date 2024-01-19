FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 16.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.