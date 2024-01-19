Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.34. Fidelis Insurance shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 68,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,553,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

