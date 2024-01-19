Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Daniel D. Lane Sells 6,131 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.20 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.67%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

