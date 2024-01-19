First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.20.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

