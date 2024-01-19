First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

SKYY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.51. 167,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,818. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $89.16.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

