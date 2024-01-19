First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 62,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,851. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

