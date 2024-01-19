First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 27,191 shares.The stock last traded at $99.84 and had previously closed at $100.69.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
