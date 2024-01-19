First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 27,191 shares.The stock last traded at $99.84 and had previously closed at $100.69.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

