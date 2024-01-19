First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 457,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

