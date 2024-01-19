Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.