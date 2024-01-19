Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Increased to C$2.30 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$1.25 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 25.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$957.43 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. 13.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

