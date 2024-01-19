Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Increased to C$2.30 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. 13.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
