Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,556 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,281 shares in the company, valued at $159,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $20,364.75.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $6,140.58.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $4,092,516.90.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $11,382.25.
- On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $132,334.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
Five Point Stock Performance
FPH stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $440.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Five Point by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Five Point by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.