Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,556 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,281 shares in the company, valued at $159,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $20,364.75.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $6,140.58.

On Friday, December 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $4,092,516.90.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $11,382.25.

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Five Point Stock Performance

FPH stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $440.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 33.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Five Point by 60.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Five Point by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.