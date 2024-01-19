Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of FND opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

