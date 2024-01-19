Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 3,500 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $19.73 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 76.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.