Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

