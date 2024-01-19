Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FRLN stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

