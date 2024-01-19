FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Issued By Cormark

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.40.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

