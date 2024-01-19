FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

