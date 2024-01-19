FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Reduced by Analyst

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Allakos Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

