FY2023 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLUE. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.39 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

