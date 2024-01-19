FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Decreased by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.53.

ELD opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$18.30.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. Insiders have sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

