FY2023 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.30 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

IPO opened at C$2.22 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.