FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. Raised by Cormark (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Westaim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Westaim had a net margin of 93.33% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of C$33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.91 million.

WED opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$510.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 31.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

