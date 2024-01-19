FY2023 EPS Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$109.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.69.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

