FY2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.73). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

