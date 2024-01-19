FY2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Cut by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.52. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EOG opened at $110.09 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.