FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Immunovant, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.13). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,543. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.