G999 Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2,057.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.