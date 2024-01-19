Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Galapagos Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 735.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

