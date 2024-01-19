Gamehost Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Gamehost Price Performance

TSE GH traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.40. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374. The stock has a market cap of C$203.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.50. Gamehost has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of C$21.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamehost will post 1.0021322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

