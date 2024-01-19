Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.39 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 1.0021322 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.