GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.15. GDS shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 301,889 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Barclays PLC increased its position in GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

