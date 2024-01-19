General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 901,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,015. General Electric has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.