GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits Market Cap of $8.24 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,783,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

