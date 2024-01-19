Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 6.9%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 160,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 173,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,086. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

