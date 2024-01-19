GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 984,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,654,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $901.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.96.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

