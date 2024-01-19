Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 3,538 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.