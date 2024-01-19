Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $118.90 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

