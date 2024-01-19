Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.