Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.