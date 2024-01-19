Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $271,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $66.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

