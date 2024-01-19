Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

