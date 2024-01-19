Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $544,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

QCOM stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

